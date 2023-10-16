Reporting Of Trading In Tryg Shares By Senior Management And Their Related Parties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board member Mengmeng Du has purchased 1,000 Tryg shares at DKK 139,00 for a total amount of DKK 139,000 on 13 October 2023.
