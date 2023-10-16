Talisker Initiates Entry Portal Construction At The Bralorne Gold Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun work on the construction of the Mustang Mine entry portal at its 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project. The portal will be constructed to dimensions of 4 by 4 metres over a length of 54 metres, allowing for the future usage of 22 tonne haul trucks. Construction is expected to take approximately one month. Directly following the portal completion, Talisker will immediately begin construction of the Mustang decline to the same dimensions over a length of 400 metres, allowing simultaneous access to planned stopes on the 3700, 3800 and 3900 levels. Decline construction is expected to be completed by mid-February, 2024.



Terry Harbort, Talisker's President and CEO commented,“The construction of the Mustang portal and decline gives Talisker much greater optionality for future increased production rates and multi-level stope access in our early mining phases. We are excited to be on track for production of our first stopes in the first half of 2024.”