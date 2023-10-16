Wesdome Announces Third Quarter Production Results Provides Conference Call Details

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the“Company”) today announces third quarter (“Q3”) results.
Q3 2023 Operating Performance
|
| Q3 2023
| Q3 2022
| YTD 2023
| YTD 2022
|
|
|
|
|
| Ore milled (tonnes)
|
|
|
|
| Eagle River
| 55,153
| 52,247
| 167,959
| 165,428
| Mishi
| -
| 3,595
| 6,150
| 23,153
| Kiena
| 47,351
| 16,112
| 141,499
| 63,752
| Total Ore Milled
| 102,505
| 71,954
| 315,608
| 252,333
|
|
|
|
|
| Head grade (grams per tonne,“g/t”)
|
|
|
|
| Eagle River
| 11.9
| 10.7
| 12.1
| 10.6
| Mishi
| -
| 2.8
| 2.3
| 3.2
| Kiena
| 4.9
| 10.2
| 5.2
| 9.5
|
|
|
|
|
| Gold production (ounces)
|
|
|
|
| Eagle River
| 20,391
| 17,405
| 63,395
| 54,495
| Mishi
| -
| 270
| 332
| 2,005
| Kiena
| 7,369
| 5,208
| 23,392
| 19,234
| Total Gold Production
| 27,760
| 22,883
| 87,119
| 75,734
|
|
|
|
|
| Production sold (ounces)
| 27,000
| 27,500
| 89,000
| 81,500
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
Numbers may not add due to rounding
Anthea Bath, President and CEO commented,“As expected, combined production in Q3 was slightly lower than Q2 (30,992 ounces) as a result of planned mill maintenance at Eagle River. At Kiena, ramp development continues to track ahead of schedule, positioning us well to develop and access higher grade reserves in H1 2024. We are also pleased to announce that towards the end of the quarter, we received the necessary permit required to drive an exploration ramp at Presqu'île. This authorization allows us to assess the continuity of the mineralization and test the down plunge extension of the deposit.
With an uptick in production expected in the fourth quarter, our year to date performance of 87,119 ounces has us tracking to the mid-point of our 110,000 - 130,000 ounce guidance range.
The Company also announces that it has issued its fourth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report, which provides an overview of the company's ESG strategies, policies, risk management approach and commitments. The report also outlines year-over-year Company performance from 2018-2022 across these key sustainability objectives. We are proud of our accomplishments over the last year and remain committed to strong sustainability performance in the future.”
A copy of the 2022 ESG report can be found on the company's website in the Responsibility section under“Policies and Reports.”
Technical Disclosure
The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Frédéric Langevin, Eng, Chief Operating Officer of the Company a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on November 8, 2023. At that time, the financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the company's website at and on SEDAR+ A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will be held on November 9, at 10:00 am ET.
Participants may register for the call at the link below to obtain dial in details. Preregistration is required for this event. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
Participant Registration Link:
Webcast Link:
The webcast can also be accessed under the news and events section of the company's website
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol“WDOFF.”
