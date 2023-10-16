Tech-Savvy Millennials And High-Spending Baby Boomers Propel Growth In US Online Gambling Market

The US online gambling market is poised for significant growth, with a projected market value of $22.31 billion by 2028, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2022 to 2028.

This dynamic expansion is attributed to various factors, including rising per capita income, increased adoption of smartphones, the tech-savviness of millennials, and a growing number of dual-income households. Major players are strategically entering the US online gambling market through agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations to tap into the growing demand for digital gambling.

Market Highlights:

List of Key Vendors:



Caesars Entertainment

Las Vegas Sands

MGM Resorts International

Wynn Resorts

PENN Entertainment

Entain

Flutter Entertainment

Kindred

888 Holdings BET365

Other Prominent Vendors:



Betway

Genting Berhad

Betsson

Sportech

Tipico

Light & Wonder

IGT

DraftKings

Boyd Gaming Evolution

Market Segmentation:



Product (Revenue):



Casino



Lottery



Betting



Poker

Others

Platform (Revenue):



Desktop-Based



Mobile Others

Market Structure:

The report provides insights into market dynamics, the competitive landscape, key vendors, and other prominent players in the US online gambling market.

Key Attributes: