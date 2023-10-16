Developments in Lebanon spark worry as 7 missiles were uncovered in Al-Haniya area

(MENAFN) Recent developments in Lebanon have raised concerns as seven ready-to-launch missiles were uncovered in the Al-Haniya area. Lebanese army personnel subsequently dismantled these missiles, a critical intervention as Southern Lebanon has been engulfed in an exchange of missiles between Hezbollah groups and the Israeli Occupation in recent days. These findings underscore the volatile situation on the ground.



In tandem with these discoveries, the Israeli Occupation army has taken a significant step by initiating a plan to evacuate residents from 28 settlements situated within two kilometers of the Lebanese border. This decision comes against the backdrop of heightened hostilities with Hezbollah, which coincides with the intensification of the conflict. One of the settlements affected by this evacuation plan, Shtoula, found itself targeted by Hezbollah on a preceding Sunday. Reports from Hebrew media confirm that eight individuals suffered injuries, including four severe cases, as a result of recent missile attacks launched from Southern Lebanon. Tragically, one of the injured individuals succumbed to their wounds, further highlighting the human cost of this escalating conflict.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah, a significant player in the region, announced on a Sunday evening that their resistance forces had targeted five sites belonging to the Israeli Occupation along the border line with Lebanon. These actions continue to contribute to the precarious security situation in the region, with the potential for further escalation.



The discoveries of missiles in Al-Haniya, the evacuation of settlements near the Lebanese border, and the ongoing exchange of missile fire underline the urgent need for international efforts to promote peace and stability in this volatile region. The situation in Southern Lebanon remains fluid and unpredictable, necessitating diplomatic measures to mitigate tensions and seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing hostilities.

MENAFN16102023000045015682ID1107248070