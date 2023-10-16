Hard Eight BBQ Teams Up With Timeforge To Streamline Labor Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hard Eight BBQ teams up with TimeForge Labor Management

The family-owned and operated BBQ chain looks forward to efficient workforce scheduling that will reduce labor costs and free up managers' time.

- Katie Gooch, Executive Director, Hard Eight BBQLUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Family-owned and operated, Hard Eight BBQ started serving up authentic Texas-style eats back in 2003. They opened their first location in Stephenville, TX, about an hour's drive from Dallas / Fort Worth.Twenty years later, the family is still at it, except now you can enjoy amazing Hard Eight barbecue in Coppell, Roanoke, Burleson, and The Colony, too.At each location, the Hard Eight team strives to create a fun atmosphere and delicious food for guests. It's not uncommon to see those guests snapping commemorative photos of the experience: close-ups of perfectly smoked meats and home-cooked sides, selfies of smiling family and friends, and pics of the old world-style BBQ pit where the magic happens.To ensure great quality of service at scale, Hard Eight BBQ recently partnered with TimeForge, the leading labor management platform for growing businesses.TimeForge streamlines HR and Operations for restaurants like Hard Eight, enabling them to schedule team members more efficiently.“At Hard Eight BBQ, we understand the importance of Southern hospitality,” said Katie Gooch, Executive Director at Hard Eight.“We believe this is important not just when serving our customers in the restaurant, but also when selecting vendors to partner with on our day-to-day operations.”Hard Eight BBQ has already started using TimeForge for accurate Time and Attendance and looks forward to the next phase of implementation, which will include Sales Forecasting and Employee Scheduling.With sales data flowing into TimeForge from the POS, managers will be able to build incredibly efficient, demand-based schedules in very little time. This will free them up to spend more time taking care of guests and delivering the Southern hospitality experience the restaurant is known for.“The team at TimeForge has been a great asset to us, and TimeForge is a great tool that saves us time and makes us more efficient in our back-office processes,” said Gooch.“We are thankful to Custom Business Solutions for the introduction to the TimeForge team!”"With TimeForge being headquartered in West Texas, BBQ is in our blood,” said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge.“We're honored to get to serve entrepreneurs like the Hard Eight team. We have a vision to make Operating easier, and I am so proud that the TimeForge team and product continue to positively impact the lives and businesses of those who trust us with their labor assets.”###About Hard Eight BBQEstablished in 2003 in Stephenville, TX, Hard Eight BBQ is a family-owned and operated business that serves up real, mesquite-smoked meats in a fun and friendly atmosphere. You can find Hard Eight BBQ restaurants located in Stephenville, Coppell, Roanoke, The Colony, and Burleson, TX. For more information, visit hardeightbbq or follow Hard Eight BBQ on Facebook.About TimeForge Labor ManagementTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge's powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.Visit timeforge to learn more.

