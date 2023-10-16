(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rachel Wagner Joins Winston Foodservice

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Winston Foodservice , a leading commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer, is happy to announce that Rachel Wagner has joined the company as the Customer Care Manager. She will be based in the company's Louisville headquarters and will direct Winston's Customer Care and Inside Sales teams.Rachel has over ten years' experience in restaurant operations and corporate restaurant support. She has a strong understanding of operators' challenges and is enthusiastic about creating great customer experiences that lead to long-lasting relationships with Winston's partners.Winston's Director of Foodservice Operations Kerrie Clifford said,“Rachel is a welcome addition to the Winston team. She brings over ten years of foodservice industry operations experience, a partner-centric mindset, and a passion for customer service.”In her personal life, Rachel enjoys kayaking, hiking, and traveling with her husband and two young daughters.About the Company:Winston Foodservice is a division of Winston Industries, an American manufacturer of professional foodservice equipment. The company was established in 1969. They produce a wide range of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. The company strives to provide its customers with the best products and services through every step of its products' journey. Contact them today to learn more about their services and equipment.

Suzannah Stephens

Winston Foodservice

+1 502-495-5400

email us here