Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market | Expected To Reach USD 47 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Research

Increases the adoption of SD-WAN in industries rapidly, which drives the software-defined wide area network market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) industry generated $3.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $47 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Rapid digitalization, surge in adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and cloud computing across the world, and increase in adoption of SD-WAN across businesses to enhance operation & productivity drive the growth of the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market . However, the security concerns and high initial cost hamper the market growth. Moreover, an increase in investments in sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and other sectors is anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at:

Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is designed to improve uptime and business agility while reducing operational costs and complexity. In addition, it brings management simplicity with a centralized console that allows businesses to control and scale branch networks. Furthermore, it provides the flexibility to connect any carrier-independent WAN to increase bandwidth availability and reliable connectivity in a cost-effective way.

Covid-19 Scenario

.The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the business's need to automate processes and prioritize digital transformation initiatives. SD-WAN addresses this need, helping streamline workflows and accelerate automation projects. Hence, the pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global SD-WAN market.

.Furthermore, with more advanced and cutting-edge technologies becoming available every year, businesses need simple and effective methods for integrating these technologies to enhance their operations and services.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom sector segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global software-defined wide area network market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. owing to the surge in the need for improvement and optimization of infrastructure among telecom operators and continuous innovation in the IT & telecom sector. However, the media and entertainment segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 37.8% from 2022 to 2031. The adoption of SD-WAN solutions in this sector improves the digital transformation roadmap that is reliable, secure, and scalable, and it allows to provide improved customer experience and enhance performance.

For Report Customization:

Based on components, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global software-defined wide area network market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth of online sales platforms for all types of products is proving to be a driving factor for the branded sneaker market. Consumers buying shoes through online sales channels prefer the branded ones, as they can afford them at a low price. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of retail chains and hypermarkets & supermarkets is proving to be a major factor boosting the demand for private-label products. Branded products may not always be affordable for all consumers.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global software-defined wide area network market. The increasing investment in advanced technologies such as Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market in this region. On the other hand, Europe is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 32.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of cloud-based services.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

The key benefits for stakeholders in the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market analysis include:

In-Depth Market Analysis: Stakeholders gain access to a comprehensive analysis of the SD-WAN market. This includes a detailed examination of current market trends and future estimations, which can help them make informed investment decisions.

Understanding Market Dynamics: The report provides insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the SD-WAN market. Stakeholders can leverage this information to understand how various factors impact the market's size and trajectory, enabling them to adapt their strategies accordingly.

Potency Assessment: The use of Porter's five forces analysis offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape in the SD-WAN industry. It helps stakeholders assess the bargaining power of both buyers and suppliers, which is crucial in making strategic decisions.

Market Potential Assessment: The report includes a quantitative analysis of the global SD-WAN market from 2021 to 2031. This analysis helps stakeholders gauge the market's potential for growth, allowing them to plan investments and strategies that align with future market dynamics.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Low Power Wide Area Network Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975



Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn