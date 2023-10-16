Menstrual Cups Market Size To Surpass USD 2.15 Billion By 2030 | Fortune Business Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global menstrual cups market size was USD 1.36 billion in 2022 The market is anticipated to expand from USD 1.43 billion in 2023 to USD 2.15 billion by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%. Silicone Segment to Lead Due to Growing Product Launches Owing to Increased Demand for Safe Products. The market rise is driven by the eco-friendly nature of these products. Furthermore, the cups are cheaper compared to other feminine hygiene products such as sanitary pads and tampons. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled “Menstrual Cups Market, 2023-2030”.

Key Industry Development: June 2022 – Laiqa announced the rollout of a reusable menstrual cup, dubbed“Period Cup”. The launch signified the brand's next step in the future of menstrual wellness and hygiene. Key Takeaways :

Scarce Availability During the Pandemic Temporarily Impacted the Market Growth

Strong Emphasis on the Adoption of Eco-friendly Products to Drive the Product Demand

Availability of Different Types of Products to Propel the Market Growth

Rising Number of Government Initiatives to Propel the Adoption of Reusable Cups

Low Product Penetration in Developing Countries May Hinder the Industry Growth Strong Product Portfolios of Procter & Gamble, Diva International Inc., Mooncup Ltd, and The Flex Company to Lead to Their Market Dominance List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Sirona Hygiene Private Limited (India)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Mooncup Ltd (U.K.)

Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited (India)

Diva International Inc.(Canada)

CS Technologies s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Anigan (U.S.)

Me Luna (Germany)

The Flex Company (U.S.)

Ruby Cup (U.K.)

Fleurcup (France)

INTIMINA (Sweden) Saalt (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact: Market Was Temporarily Affected Due to Reduced Product Availability during Coronavirus Pandemic The pandemic negatively impacted the market due to limited availability of the product on account of panic buying, border closures, and lockdowns. The period also impacted the availability of these products among less privileged women considering the effect on subsidized medical schemes. However, initiatives by major companies and increasing product usage with growing awareness regarding hygiene helped the revival of the industry.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 2.15 Billion Base Year 2022 Menstrual Cups Market Size in 2022 USD 1.36 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 149 Segments covered By Type, By Material Type, By Distribution Channel





Drivers and Restraints:

Surge in Market Value Impelled by Availability of Numerous Products

The global menstrual cups market growth is being driven by the increasing rollout of a range of products by manufacturers. The product adoption is on the rise considering the escalating awareness regarding the benefits of these products.

However, developing countries exhibit a low penetration of menstrual cups considering the limited adherence to menstrual health management. This may hinder the industry expansion in these countries.





Segmentation:

Reusable Segment Registered to be a Key Share Impelled by Its Durability

Based on type, the market for menstrual cups is subdivided into disposable and reusable products. The reusable segment held a dominant market share in 2022. This was mainly driven by the advantage of durability of the product and an upsurge in the number of product launch initiatives.

Silicone Segment to Lead Due to Growing Product Launches Owing to Increased Demand for Safe Products

On the basis of material type, the market for menstrual cups is segmented into latex, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer. The silicone segment to dominate in the market. The rise is impelled by an increase in the launch of advanced products by major companies owing to surging demand for safe solutions.

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Segment to Dominate Driven by Availability of Various Products

On the basis of distribution channel, the market for menstrual cups is segregated into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and hospital pharmacies. The retail pharmacies & drug stores segment is slated to record a dominant share. The surge is due to the availability of an extensive range of menstrual cups in these stores.

Based on geography, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage:

The report offers an in-depth coverage of the pivotal trends in the market. It further offers an insight into the key factors driving the industry expansion. Other aspects of the report include an account of the COVID-19 impact on market growth and an overview of the strategies deployed by key market players in gaining a strong footing.





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Owing to Rising Utilization of Eco-Friendly Products

North America menstrual cups market share accounted for a dominating position in the market. The region is slated to depict notable expansion over the analysis period. The rise is impelled by the growing deployment of eco-friendly products and high awareness regarding the usage of the product among women in the region.

Europe accounted for a considerable share in the global market in 2022. This can be attributed to the soaring disposable income in the region and the gradual shift toward the adoption of reusable products.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Companies Launch Advanced Products to Secure Competitive Edge

Leading industry players are keen to undertake research activities and develop new products for strengthening their market positions. These steps are also being adopted for gaining a competitive edge in the market. Some of the other strategies include collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and the formation of alliances.





