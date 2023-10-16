Commission Free Property Introduces A Change In The Real Estate By Eliminating Traditional Agent Fees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Commission Free Property, revolutionizes real estate by eliminating agent fees, directly linking buyers to developers.

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Connecting buyers directly to developers, it promises transparency, fairness, and different prices. Layla Bouza's sidesteps outdated commission structures, offering a globally diverse property portfolio.The company has managed to make a name for itself as the go-to platform for anyone looking to buy property without having to pay exorbitant fees."The traditional way of buying property is outdated and unfair. Developers are able to inflate prices because they know that buyers will have to pay a commission on top of the purchase price. This is why we decided to do things differently. By connecting buyers directly to developers, we are able to offer a commission-free service that promises transparency, fairness, and affordability," says Layla Bouza, Business developer of Commission Free Property.The company has a growing portfolio of properties, with something to suit every budget and taste. Whether you're looking for a luxury apartment in Spain or a beachfront villa in Thailand, Commission Free Property has you covered."We want to make buying property as easy and stress-free as possible. Our platform gives buyers the ability to browse a wide range of properties from the comfort of their own home and make an informed decision without having to pay a commission. Says Layla Bouza."________________________________________Press Contact:Layla Bouza+44 7488 818623

