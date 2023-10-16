(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paneer Market Size, Demand, Trends, Companies and Forecast 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“Paneer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Paneer Market Size, CAGR and Forecast 2023-2028:

The global paneer market size reached US$ 9.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2023-2028.

Industry Overview:

Paneer is a popular fresh cheese commonly used in South Asian cuisine. Unlike many cheeses, paneer is not aged or fermented and is made by curdling heated milk with a food acid like lemon juice or vinegar. The curdled milk is then drained and pressed to form a block, which can be cut into various shapes. Paneer has a mild, creamy flavor and a dense, crumbly texture that holds its shape when cooked. It's an essential ingredient in many vegetarian dishes and is rich in protein, thus making it a favored option for vegetarians. Its versatile nature allows it to be grilled, fried, or simmered in spicy gravies, enhancing the flavor of various culinary preparations.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The widespread popularity of Indian cuisine and the increasing use of paneer in many Indian dishes represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. As more people embrace vegetarian and flexitarian diets, paneer, being a rich source of protein, is becoming a popular meat substitute, which is driving the demand for paneer. Paneer's high protein content, along with its low fat and calorie levels, is making it an appealing option for health-conscious consumers looking for nutritious food choices.

The expansion of retail and online stores that offer paneer, coupled with the introduction of various types and flavors, is making it more accessible to a broader consumer base. Food manufacturers are continually innovating and experimenting with paneer, and offering products infused with herbs, spices, or other flavors, which cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Other factors, such as a rise in disposable income, growing fitness trends, and the increased use of paneers in restaurants, hotels, and other food service establishments, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

.Leading industry players are

.Amul [Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)]

.Parag Milk Foods Ltd.

.Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables Pvt Limited

.Saras (Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd.)

.VRS Foods Limited

