2D Chromatography Market Current And Future Plans By Forecast 2023-2029 Themarketpublicist

The Global 2D Chromatography Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Market Intelligence Data reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the 2D Chromatography Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

2D Chromatography Market Size was valued at USD 0.2 billion in 2022. The 2D chromatography market industry is projected to grow from USD 0.214 Billion in 2023 to USD 0.3707 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.20% during the forecast period (2023 – 2029). The main market drivers of the growth of the 2D chromatography market are the rise in research and applications of 2D chromatography in various fields and the increase in R&D activities due to investments by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and biopharmaceutical companies.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Agilent Technologies, Waters, Leco, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Restek, Danaher, Merck, Sepsolve Analytical and other Prominent players.

Thermo Fisher Scientific launches Cell Therapy Collaboration Center Program in Singapore to accelerate therapy development across Asia Pacific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of its new Cell Therapy Collaboration Center Program in Singapore to accelerate cell therapy development across the Asia Pacific region. The center, based in Singapore, will serve as the Asia Pacific hub to provide cell and gene therapy (CGT) developers with tailored support on their path to clinical manufacturing and commercial success.

With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the 2D Chromatography market. The major and emerging players of the 2D Chromatography Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the 2D Chromatography market

2D Chromatography Market ( By Types ):

2D Gas Chromatography

2D Liquid Chromatography

2D Chromatography Market ( By Application ):

Life Science Research

Environmental Analysis

Food & Beverage Testing

Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis

Others

If opting for the Global version of 2D Chromatography Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the 2D Chromatography study:

Historical year – 2017-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period ** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

