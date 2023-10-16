API Management Market To Surpass USD 23.66 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 27.6%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global API management market size was valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 23.66 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their latest report titled "Global API Management Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Key Industry Development: April 2023 - Kong Inc. unveiled a collaboration with Imperva, Inc. to target the company's customer base. This partnership would help clients directly access the API security plugin through the Kong Plugin hub.

Key Takeaways

API management market size in North America was USD 1.26 billion in 2022.

Surge in the Uptake of Advanced Digital Solutions Positively Impacted the Market Growth

Secured Application Attributes of On-premise Solutions to Foster the Segment Growth Growing Deployment of API Security to Boost the Segment Expansion

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the global API management market are Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (U.S.), MuleSoft Inc. (Salesforce Inc.) (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Software AG (Germany), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Kong Inc. (U.S.), Axway Inc. (France).”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 27.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 23.66 Billion Base Year 2022 API Management Market Size in 2022 USD 3.40 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Type, Application, End-user and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for the Standardization of API to Impel the Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the API management market growth is a surge in the demand for the standardization of API. More collaboration among networks can be achieved through standardization as it reduces ambiguity and provides quality assurance.

Despite such growth opportunities, the steep investment cost related to API management may impede market growth.





Segmentation

By Deployment



Cloud On-premises

By Enterprise Type



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application



Security

Performance Analytics

Governance

Gateway Others (API catalog, and others)

By End-user



IT & Telecom

Government

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Transport & Logistics Others (Manufacturing, and others)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Owing to Surging Investment By Industries in the Technology

North America API management market share is estimated to have dominant part over the forecast period. The regional expansion can be credited to the growing investments by rapidly expanding industries such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and others in API management technology for secured data transfer.

Europe market for API management is anticipated to register a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. The regional expansion can be ascribed to the rising implementation of technology by social care and health networks for improving data security .





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Focus on Collaborations to Reinforce Their Industry Positions

Notable market players are deploying various competitive strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product innovations, and others to capture the largest market share. Several companies are also focusing on collaboration strategies to sustain their industry leadership.





FAQs

How big is the API management market?

The API management market size was USD 3.40 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 23.66 billion by 2030.

How fast is the API management market growing?

The API management market will exhibit a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





