Procurement Analytics Market Size To Surpass USD 16.14 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 21.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global procurement analytics market size was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Rising Demand for Procurement Automation and Digitalization to Proliferate Market Growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled“Procurement Analytics Market Forecast, 2023-2030 The expansion can be credited to the growing expenditure by businesses on advertising and marketing activities. Procurement analytics helps in business development, managing resources, planning strategies, and other aspects.

Key Industry Development: June 2023- RENK entered a partnership with Ivalua to consolidate and digitalize its procurement operations. This move would help RENK improve its risk and performance monitoring ability across its supplier base. It would also provide the company with vital insights to meet ESG requirements and ensure compliance with local regulations. Key Takeaways

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the Procurement Analytics Market share are SAP (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), GEP (U.S.), Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.), Rosslyn Data Technologies Plc (U.K.), Simfoni (U.S.), JAGGAER (U.S.), Corcentric, Inc. (U.S.), Ivalua Inc. (France)”

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 16.14 Billion Base Year 2022 Procurement Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 3.36 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Deployment Mode, Application, Enterprise Type, End-user and Geography





One of the major factors driving the procurement analytics market growth is the rising demand for procurement automation and digitization. Supplier collaboration tools, predictive analytic capabilities, and strategic sourcing tools are being used by businesses to automate manual tasks, boost productivity, and fasten the procurement process. This factor is escalating the market expansion.

Despite such growth opportunities, the issues pertaining to data inconsistency may impede market growth.





By Deployment Mode



On-Premise Cloud

By Application



Supply Chain Management

Risk Analytics

Spend Analytics

Vendor Management

Contract Management Others

By Enterprise Type



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-user



Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences Others

By Region



North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific





North America Dominated the Market Owing to Surge in Expenditure on Risk Management

North America registered the highest procurement analytics market share in 2022. The regional growth can be attributed to the growing expenditure on supply chain management analysis, vendor analytical solutions, and risk management. In addition, technologies, such as analytics, have been adopted early in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing deployment of IoT and data analytics in manufacturing processes is driving regional expansion.





Notable Companies Focus on Entering Partnerships to Diversify their Offerings

Prominent market players are deploying competitive strategies such as joint ventures, product innovations, collaborations, and others. Several companies are also focusing on partnership strategies to offer diversified products.





How large is the Procurement Analytics Market?

Procurement Analytics Market size was USD 3.36 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Procurement Analytics Market growing?

The Procurement Analytics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





