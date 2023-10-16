Luxury Apparels Market Is Expected To Cross The Value Of US$ 115 Bn By The End Of 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Apparel Market

Increased Awareness about Sustainable Luxury Clothing to Drive Luxury Apparel Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2020, the global Luxury Apparel Market had a valuation of US$ 75.1 billion, and it is projected to maintain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2021 to 2031. By the end of 2031, the market is expected to surpass a value of US$ 115 billion.Luxury apparel possesses distinct advantages over more affordable alternatives, as it is often sought after for its superior quality and durability. This market is gaining momentum due to the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals, a growing affinity for luxury apparel among millennials and Gen Z, and the strengthening of brand loyalty among consumers.Get Sample Copy of the Report –Additionally, personalization plays a significant role in driving this market, as consumers are increasingly interested in unique and personalized products, willing to pay a premium for such items. Transparency Market Research's most recent report on the luxury apparel market, which examines historical data from 2017, 2018, and 2019, as well as forecasts for 2021 to 2031, indicates a rising demand for luxury apparel as global living standards continue to improve.A significant trend in the luxury apparel market is the surging demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable apparel worldwide. The heightened awareness of environmental protection is propelling the market's growth. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this by producing more sustainable luxury apparel, creating profitable opportunities in the process.Asia Pacific stands out as a major market for luxury apparel. The emphasis on sustainability gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting manufacturers to prioritize environmentally friendly production. Substantial investments in sustainable and stylish luxury apparel are contributing to the market's growth over the forecast period. Factors such as evolving consumer lifestyles, increased disposable incomes, and the penetration of international luxury brands are driving the global luxury apparel market.Make an Enquiry before Buying :The expanding population of working women, who exhibit a strong inclination towards shopping for fashionable luxury apparel, is a significant driver behind the growth of the global luxury apparel market. These women are well-informed about the latest fashion trends and frequently make their purchases through online stores. Simultaneously, the increasing urbanization and evolving lifestyles have given rise to a growing demographic of fashion-conscious men, further fueling the demand for luxury apparel.Global Luxury Apparels Market: Key PlayersBurberry,Chanel,Christian Dior SE,Dolce & Gabbana,Fendi,Gianni Versace S.r.l.,Giorgio Armani S.p.A.,Kering,Valentino S.p.A.,LVMH,Prada S.p.A.Market SegmentationProduct TypeoTop WearoBottom WearoInnerwearMaterial TypeoCottonoLeatheroSilkoDenimoWooloOthers (Down, Fur etc.)Get Custom Research Report :Consumer GroupoMenoWomenoKidsDistribution ChanneloOnlineoOfflineMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Global Lipstick Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 8.6 Billion by 2031Demand for Second-Hand Products - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

