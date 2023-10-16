AP Technology Joins The Jack Henrytm Vendor Integration Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AP Technology: Creating payment solutions for banks and businesses of any size since 1989

APSecure Remote Official Check (ROC): Payment solution including remote official cashier check printing

APSecure ROC by AP Technology

VIP enables AP Technology to integrate with the SilverLake System®

- Joe Briski, AP TechnologySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AP Technology , provider of payment solutions to banks, financial institutions and businesses, today announced that it has joined the Jack HenryTM Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide AP Technology with access to Jack Henry's technical resources to enable the APSecure Remote Official Check (ROC) solution to integrate with the SilverLake System®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry's customers can easily deploy third-party products.AP Technology's APSecure ROC solution integrates with SilverLake System via jXchangeTM, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.Through VIP membership, APSecure is seamlessly integrated with SilverLake System for funding services to provide automation and error reduction for banking clients' check processing workflows. VIP membership also provides the AP Technology Professional Services Team the ability to deliver cutting-edge, client specific payment workflows in shortened timeframes.“VIP membership enables AP Technology to automate many steps of the remote cashier check payment workflow,” said Joe Briski, Chief Process and Innovation Officer for AP Technology.“This includes securing the banks' processes and allowing clients in most cases to print checks remotely in less than three minutes after making a request.”Jack Henry's VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor's product.About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at .About AP Technology®AP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates business payment software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through its suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck 9, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment disbursement management. For more information on AP Technology products, please visitEND ###

Greg Wilfahrt

AP Technology

+ +1 800-652-2877



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn