Point-Of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Outlook And Future Growth Analysis Up To 2029 Themarketpublicist

The Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report provides an analysis of the Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market.

The global point of care (POC) coagulation testing market size was USD 1.50 billion in 2021. The global impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and staggering, with point of care coagulation testing witnessing a negative demand shock across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the global market exhibited a decline of 3.8% in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.53 billion in 2022 to USD 2.44 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.10% in the 2023-2029 period. The sudden rise in CAGR is attributable to this market's demand and growth, returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, Accriva Diagnostics, CoaquSense, Diagon, Helena Point of Care, HemoSonics, iLine Microsystems, Medtronic, Micropoint Bioscience, Sysmex and other Prominent players.

Abbott launches AI-powered coronary OCT imaging system in Europe

To give clinicians a quick, cross-sectional look into potential blockages of the heart's major arteries, Abbott has combined digital imaging technology with artificial intelligence to build an automated system for cardiac procedures. The company's Ultreon software relies on catheters equipped with optical coherence tomography, which uses laser light to scan the interior of a blood vessel and the immediately surrounding tissues to detect calcium and plaque deposits, while also instantly measuring the diameter of an artery.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis . With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing market. The major and emerging players of the Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors . This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing market

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market ( By Types ):

Consumables

Instruments

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market ( By Application ):

Hospitals And Private Clinics

Home Care

If opting for the Global version of Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Perfect Market Size Estimations : The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Important years considered in the Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing study:

Historical year – 2017-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period ** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

Table of Contents:

– Overview of the Market– Scope of Report– Assumptions– Data Mining– Validation– Primary Interviews– List of Data Sources– Overview– Market Dynamics– Drivers– Restraints– Opportunities– Porters Five Force Model– Value Chain Analysis– North America– Europe– Asia Pacific– Rest of the WorldPoint-of-Care Coagulation Testing– Overview– Company Market Ranking– Key Development Strategies

