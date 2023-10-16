Iranian FM shows deep concern over ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

(MENAFN) In a statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has expressed deep concern over the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and the looming possibility of a ground offensive. He has emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts in bringing an end to the conflict and preventing its further escalation.



According to Amir-Abdollahian, the failure of these diplomatic initiatives could have severe consequences, potentially leading to a situation where multiple regional actors become involved in the conflict, further complicating an already volatile situation in the region.



“If the measures aimed at immediately stopping the Israeli attacks that are killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a deadlock, it is highly probable that many other fronts will be opened,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian informed a news agency on Sunday, restating a warning Iran had uttered constantly through the last week.



“If the Zionist entity [Israel] decides to enter Gaza, the resistance leaders will turn it into a graveyard of the occupation soldiers,” he further mentioned, indicating Hamas.



On his politic visit of the area, the Iranian minister encountered with a diplomatic head of Hamas, Ismail Hanieyh, in Qatar, where he gathered other Islamic nations to back Palestine, and affirmed that Iran is going to carry on its attempts to prevent the “war crimes committed by the Zionists.”



“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never back down on its principles and values in support of the Palestinian nation,” he pointed out.

