Captive Power Generation Market Size Expected To Reach $823.1 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 5.3%

Captive Power Generation Market Insight

Research Report to Understand the Demographical Landscape of the Captive Power Generation Market

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Captive Power Generation Market by Technology Type (Heat Exchanger, Turbines, Gas Engines, Transformers, and Others), Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, Coal, and Others), Ownership (Single and Multiple), and End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global captive power generation market was valued at $494.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $823.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

A captive power generation plant, also known as a self-generating plant, is a facility that produces electricity used and managed by industrial or commercial energy consumers for their own energy consumption. It can operate off-grid or can be connected to the grid to trade in excess electricity. Capacity power plants are commonly used by energy-intensive industries where the continuity and quality of the power supply is crucial, such as aluminum smelters, steel mills, chemical plants, and other factories. Solar PV innovation and investment will significantly reduce costs and enable less energy-intensive industries to economically disconnect from the grid by combining solar power with an electricity generator or cogeneration unit with a battery system.

Residential and commercial construction projects are on the rise in developing countries, and developed countries have a significant impact on stationary power generation. An increase in infrastructure activities will escalate the demand for steel and cement. The growing demand for these raw materials for infrastructure development will drive the demand for captive power generation to meet the needs of the growing construction market trends. Rapid innovation in renewable energy sources and government regulation to go zero carbon by 2050 are the key drivers of capital investment in solar, tidal, and wind. However, continuous fluctuations in the prices of crude oil and the political impact on the export of crude oil and related petroleum products hamper the growth of the captive power generation market.

The global captive power generation market is segmented into technology type, fuel type, ownership, end use, and region.

Depending on the technology type, the market is categorized into heat exchangers, turbines, gas engines, transformers, and others. In terms of value, the gas engines segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. On the basis of fuel type, the global captive power generation market is categorized into diesel, gas, coal, and others. In terms of value, the coal segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

By ownership type, the market is bifurcated into single and multiple. In terms of value, multiple segments accounted for the largest share in 2020. The end uses of the captive power generation market include residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Competitive Analysis:

The Captive Power Generation industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Captive Power Generation market include,

ADC LLC

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Clarke Energy

General Electric Company

Hindalco, Kohler Co.

PBS Group, Reliance Industries

Siemens

Wartsila

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, with Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing region.

Key findings of the study:

- By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- By Technology type, the gas engine segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By Fuel Type, the coal segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By ownership, the multiple ownership segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By End-use, the industrial segment accounted for the largest captive power generation market share in 2020.

