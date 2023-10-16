Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolence Over Death Of Ex-Hungarian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday sent a cable to Hungarian President Katalin Novak over the death of former Hungarian president Laszlo Solyom, wishing his family and loved ones patience over his demise. (pickup previous) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.