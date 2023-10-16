Azerbaijan Hosts Car Rally Of Land Rover Defender Suvs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A car rally of Land Rover Defender SUVs has been held along the
Baku-Shamakhi-Ismayilli route.
Co-organized by Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, Autolux
Azerbaijan and Nargis magazine, the car rally started from the
Heydar Aliyev Center and followed by a number of programs in
Shamakhi and Ismayilli districts, Azernews reports.
In Shamakhi, children of martyrs and veterans of the Patriotic
War were given bicycles and various gifts.
An entertainment program was organized in Ismayilli. Each
participant was awarded certificates on behalf of the car rally
organizers.
