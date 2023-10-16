Azerbaijani Deputy FM Brings Up Nation's Mine Risks At Croatia's International Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev paid a visit to the Republic of Croatia on October 11-13, 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

As part of the visit, the deputy minister took part in the International Donors' Conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine, which was held in Zagreb on October 11-12.

Fariz Rzayev informed the conference participants in detail about the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan and its severe consequences.

During the visit, Rzayev held bilateral meetings with Dino Mihanović, Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, Davorko Vidović, Deputy Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, and Frano Matušić, Deputy Minister of Foreign and European Affairs.

During the meetings, the sides discussed relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, the current state and prospects of cooperation in political, economic, energy and humanitarian spheres, including within the framework of international organizations, strategic energy and transport projects implemented at Azerbaijan's initiative, as well as regional security and post-conflict situation.

In addition, a meeting was held with representatives of influential Croatian analytical centers and experts. Information was presented at the meeting on Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, Croatian-Azerbaijani relations, the situation in the region after the conflict, as well as reconstruction, construction and reintegration work carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, and a broad exchange of views on the regional situation.