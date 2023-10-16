Azerbaijani Deputy FM Brings Up Nation's Mine Risks At Croatia's International Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijani
Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev paid a visit to the Republic
of Croatia on October 11-13, 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
told Trend .
As part of the visit, the deputy minister took part in the
International Donors' Conference on humanitarian demining in
Ukraine, which was held in Zagreb on October 11-12.
Fariz Rzayev informed the conference participants in detail
about the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan and its severe
consequences.
During the visit, Rzayev held bilateral meetings with Dino
Mihanović, Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of the
Republic of Croatia, Davorko Vidović, Deputy Speaker of the
Croatian Parliament, and Frano Matušić, Deputy Minister of Foreign
and European Affairs.
During the meetings, the sides discussed relations between
Azerbaijan and Croatia, the current state and prospects of
cooperation in political, economic, energy and humanitarian
spheres, including within the framework of international
organizations, strategic energy and transport projects implemented
at Azerbaijan's initiative, as well as regional security and
post-conflict situation.
In addition, a meeting was held with representatives of
influential Croatian analytical centers and experts. Information
was presented at the meeting on Azerbaijan's foreign policy
priorities, Croatian-Azerbaijani relations, the situation in the
region after the conflict, as well as reconstruction, construction
and reintegration work carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated
territories, and a broad exchange of views on the regional
situation.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107246899
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.