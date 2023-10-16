Azerbaijan's ADA University Inaugurates Faculty Of Agriculture And Food Sciences (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The main purpose
of the creation of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences at
ADA University is to train personnel who will analyze on a
scientific and theoretical basis the latest approaches, successful
practices, experiences, and current trends in this field and
promote their application, the Minister of Agriculture of
Azerbaijan, Majnun Mammadov said at the event dedicated to the
opening of the mentioned faculty, Trend reports.
The event was organized by ADA University and the Partnership
and Liaison Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
of the UN in Azerbaijan on the occasion of World Food Day,
celebrated in Baku.
"The new faculty will become an important platform for all
interested parties, as it includes both research and teaching
areas. A multifaceted activity aimed at representing the public and
private sectors on international platforms will be formed here,"
the minister said.
