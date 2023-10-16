Allié Merrick Mcguire To Champion Positive Change At Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2023

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



is pleased to announce Allié Merrick McGuire as a distinguished speaker at the upcoming event, which will take place from November 30 to December 1, 2023, under the theme, Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity.

McGuire, as Co-Founder of AwareNow Media and Editor-in-Chief of AwareNow Magazine, has devoted her professional and personal life to the service of others by spotlighting important causes, one story at a time. Through her novel content, she seeks to educate and uplift individuals to transcend their challenges and pursue their passions with a clear sense of purpose.

In the face of personal adversity, including a recent diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) following the loss of vision in one eye, McGuire serves as the official Ambassador for Multiple Sclerosis for Awareness Ties. Her commitment to her advocacy work and her resilience in the face of challenges are nothing short of inspirational, exemplifying her words,“Sometimes the war is within; there you must face your invisible enemy.”

Before joining Awareness Ties, McGuire built a diverse career in independent content production, marked by her distinctive voice. Operating under 'The Allié Way,' she created a platform representing various brands, from wine to fashion. Her portfolio includes roles such as Cannes Fashion Festival Wine Ambassador, producer of 'Trainsipping,' and collaboration with brands both in front of and behind the camera. McGuire's talents extend into brand consulting and development through her agency, J+A Productions. Additionally, she's a proficient speaker and performance poet, featured at multiple TEDx events.

McGuire's dedication, creative prowess, and commitment to positive change make her a valuable addition to GBIS 2023, where her insights promise to inspire and unite attendees with her remarkable journey and devotion to creating impact.

that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year's summit is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

