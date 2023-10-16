Kuwait Amir Offers Condolence Over Death Of Ex-Hungarian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday sent a cable of condolence to Hungarian President Katalin Novak over the death of former Hungarian president Laszlo Solyom, wishing his family patience over his demise. (end) mt

