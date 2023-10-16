SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Buy-Back Programme Week 41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 41 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 4,204,881 own shares for total amount of 52,583,245 ISK as follows:



Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 9.10.2023 09:36 300,000 12.70 3,810,000 37,937,646 9.10.2023 13:26 500,000 12.30 6,150,000 38,437,646 10.10.2023 11:13 500,000 12.50 6,250,000 38,937,646 11.10.2023 09:41 300,000 12.50 3,750,000 39,237,646 11.10.2023 10:35 300,000 12.65 3,795,000 39,537,646 11.10.2023 15:03 374,881 12.65 4,742,245 39,912,527 12.10.2023 13:51 500,000 12.50 6,250,000 40,412,527 12.10.2023 15:13 480,000 12.45 5,976,000 40,892,527 13.10.2023 09:59 300,000 12.45 3,735,000 41,192,527 13.10.2023 14:20 300,000 12.50 3,750,000 41,492,527 13.10.2023 15:28 350,000 12.50 4,375000 41,842,527 4,204,881 52,583,245 41,842,527

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 37,637,646 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 23,324,009 own shares, which corresponds to 12.05% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 299,013,670, or 59.80% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.13% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.