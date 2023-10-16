SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Buy-Back Programme Week 41


10/16/2023 6:04:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 41 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 4,204,881 own shares for total amount of 52,583,245 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares
9.10.2023 09:36 300,000 12.70 3,810,000 37,937,646
9.10.2023 13:26 500,000 12.30 6,150,000 38,437,646
10.10.2023 11:13 500,000 12.50 6,250,000 38,937,646
11.10.2023 09:41 300,000 12.50 3,750,000 39,237,646
11.10.2023 10:35 300,000 12.65 3,795,000 39,537,646
11.10.2023 15:03 374,881 12.65 4,742,245 39,912,527
12.10.2023 13:51 500,000 12.50 6,250,000 40,412,527
12.10.2023 15:13 480,000 12.45 5,976,000 40,892,527
13.10.2023 09:59 300,000 12.45 3,735,000 41,192,527
13.10.2023 14:20 300,000 12.50 3,750,000 41,492,527
13.10.2023 15:28 350,000 12.50 4,375000 41,842,527
4,204,881 52,583,245 41,842,527

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 37,637,646 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 23,324,009 own shares, which corresponds to 12.05% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 299,013,670, or 59.80% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.13% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

MENAFN16102023004107003653ID1107246891

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search