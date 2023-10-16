Lyocell Fiber Market Share, Size, Demand, Companies And Report Analysis 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lyocell Fiber Market Report by Product, Application and Region 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global lyocell fiber market on the basis of product (staple fiber, cross linked fiber), applications and country.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“Lyocell Fiber Market Report by Product (Staple Fiber, Cross Linked Fiber), Application (Apparel, Home Textiles, Medical and Hygiene, Automotive Filters, and Others), and Region 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the lyocell fiber market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Lyocell Fiber Market Size, CAGR and Forecast 2023-2028

The global lyocell fiber market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.

Lyocell Fiber Characteristics:

Lyocell fiber is a form of rayon made from dissolving pulp, typically derived from wood pulp. It is renowned for its environmental sustainability and is 100% biodegradable. The fiber is characterized by its high tensile strength, efficient moisture-wicking properties, and its soft, smooth finish. These properties make lyocell fiber a highly desirable material in textiles, particularly in the manufacture of apparels like shirts, trousers, and even undergarments. It is also increasingly used in home textiles such as bed linens, curtains, and upholstery.

Lyocell Fiber Market Growth Factors and Trends:

The growing consumer awareness regarding sustainable and eco-friendly products is a significant driver in the increasing demand for lyocell fiber.

Furthermore, its high tensile strength and durability make it a suitable alternative to cotton and polyester, particularly in sportswear and outdoor clothing, thus acting as a growth accelerator in the market. Innovations in production methods that enhance the fiber's qualities, such as color retention and material strength, are creating new opportunities for manufacturers, thereby boosting the market.

Lyocell's utility in multiple textile applications from apparel to home furnishings is expanding its market reach. Its natural breathability and moisture-wicking properties make it highly sought after in the manufacture of active wear and intimate apparel. Premium brands are increasingly adopting lyocell fiber to elevate the quality and sustainability credentials of their products, thus enhancing its marketability and consumer appeal. The versatility of lyocell fiber also extends to industrial uses like specialty papers, medical equipment, and filtration materials. Its low ecological impact, particularly in closed-loop production systems where nearly all the chemicals used are recovered and recycled, adds another layer to its appeal. The fiber's applicability extends beyond traditional textiles; it is increasingly being used in non-woven applications and even in the automotive industry for tire cords.

The expansion of distribution channels, including online platforms specializing in sustainable materials, is further broadening consumer access to lyocell-based products.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Industry?

Lyocell Fiber Companies/Manufacturers:

.Lenzing AG

.Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co., Ltd.

.Aditya Birla Group

.Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd.

.Chonbang Co., Ltd.

.Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

.Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Limited

.China Populus Textile Ltd.

.Great Duksan Corp.

.Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.

.Smartfiber AG

.Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories.

Breakup by Product:

.Staple Fiber

.Cross-Linked Fiber

Breakup by Application:

.Apparel

.Home Textiles

.Medical and Hygiene

.Automotive Filters

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.Asia Pacific

.North America

.Europe

.Middle East and Africa

.Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2017-2022)

.Market Outlook (2023-2028)

.Industry Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

.Value Chain Analysis

.Structure of the Global Market

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

