Collaborative Efforts To Boost Tourism In Petra Discussed By Interior Minister, PDTRA Head

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- A productive meeting took place between Interior Minister Mazen Faraya, and the Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development Tourism Regional Authority (PDTRA), Faris Briezat, to explore ways of bolstering the tourism sector in the ancient city of Petra.During the meeting on Monday, Faraya emphasized the crucial role played by the tourism industry in driving the national economy, underscoring the need for robust support and favorable conditions to foster the growth of this sector.The minister commended the authority's efforts, acknowledging its significant contributions in terms of regulations, legislation, and diversification of the tourism product.Additionally, he praised the local community's active engagement in the tourism sector and their dedication to providing top-notch facilities and services.In turn, Briezat highlighted the authority's commitment to developing the necessary infrastructure to meet the demands of the tourism industry while catering to the needs of local residents. He emphasized the prominence of Petra as a leading tourist destination in the region and celebrated the substantial growth in visitor numbers.Furthermore, he projected that the number of tourists visiting the rose-red city of Petra would surpass the one-million mark by the end of October, reflecting the increasing popularity of the site.Moreover, Briezat further emphasized the importance of collaboration between the PDTRA, official institutions, and private enterprises in the region to ensure the seamless provision of tourism services and meet the sector's requirements.He highlighted the preservation of the archaeological site's unique heritage as a paramount objective.Additionally, Briezat acknowledged the rising tourism investments in the area, exemplified by the construction of new hotels to expand accommodation capacity and cater to the growing demand.