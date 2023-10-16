Putin criticizes Western-promoted "rules-based order" principles changing

(MENAFN) The purported principles of the Western-promoted "rules-based order" are constantly changing from case to case and have never been agreed upon by anyone, according to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin. This means that the system is really just a front for colonization.



The statements were made by the president during a Monday exclusive interview with a Chinese Television.



“Have you ever seen these rules? No, because no one has ever written them, and no one has ever agreed to them with anyone. How can we talk about order based on rules that no one has seen?” Putin declared.



Whereas such a condition completely looks “from the point of common sense” as “nonsense,” it’s greatly helpful for the advocates of the supposed “rules-based order,” the leader clarified.



“If no one has ever seen these rules, it means that those who talk about this themselves come up with these rules from case to case in a way that suits their own interests. This is the essence of the colonial approach,” Putin pointed out.



Colonialism has always divided people into various "classes" and been founded on racist ideologies.



“Colonial countries have always believed themselves to be first-class people. After all, they always said that they bring enlightenment to their colonies, that they are civilized people and bring the benefits of civilization to other peoples, who are considered to be second-class,” Putin also highlighted.

