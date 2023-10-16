Karim Benzema expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the esteemed French striker, Karim Benzema, expressed his solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza through a post on the social media platform X. This demonstration of support from the veteran footballer serves to draw attention to the ongoing situation in Gaza and raise awareness of the challenges faced by the Palestinian population.



Such gestures by prominent figures can play a significant role in shining a light on humanitarian issues and garnering global empathy for those affected by the conflict.



"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," the 35-year-old striker mentioned in the post.



Karim Benzema, the recipient of the 2022 men's Ballon d'Or award, made his move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad after departing from Real Madrid in June. His support for the Palestinian cause comes amid the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region.



Hamas's armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, marking a multifaceted surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel through land, sea, and air.



This operation was framed as a retaliatory response to the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.



In response, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron, which focused on targeting Hamas installations within the Gaza Strip. This intensifying conflict led to a series of repercussions, including Israel's actions to curtail water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further exacerbating the already challenging living conditions in an area that has been under a crippling siege since 2007. Additionally, Israel ordered over 1 million Gazans in the northern Strip to relocate to the southern region.



The toll of this conflict is reflected in the rising number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which now stands at 2,670, as reported by the local Health Ministry on Sunday.

