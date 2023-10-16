Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


10/16/2023 5:48:41 AM

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39 (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period October 9, 2023 to October 13, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 477,362 7,244,597,034
9 October 2023 497 12,989.6378 6,455,850
10 October 2023 502 13,041.9323 6,547,050
11 October 2023 530 12,542.9623 6,647,770
12 October 2023 550 12,585.7818 6,922,180
13 October 2023 558 12,640.8065 7,053,570
Total 9-13 October 2023 2,637 33,626,420
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,796 12,751.7382 35,653,860
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 143,177 1,787,112,075
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 482,795 7,313,877,314
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,985,790 31,414,910,751
9 October 2023 1,983 13,195.4261 26,166,530
10 October 2023 2,003 13,210.9036 26,461,440
11 October 2023 2,115 12,698.3995 26,857,115
12 October 2023 2,194 12,774.6103 28,027,495
13 October 2023 2,228 12,809.1697 28,538,830
Total 9-13 October 2023 10,523 136,051,410
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,436 12,928.9880 109,068,943
Bought from the Foundation* 2,658 12,928.9946 34,365,268
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 569,714 7,222,454,373
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,007,407 31,694,396,372

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 223,540 A shares and 939,793 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.62% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, October 16, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 41 2023
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 41 2023



