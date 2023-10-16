EU official urges for immediate opening of border crossings to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the EU foreign policy chief urged the immediate opening of border crossings to facilitate the swift delivery of humanitarian aid in response to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza.



"Rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. Supplies from outside urgently needed, as stressed by @UNSCO_MEPP (Office of the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process) to EU," Josep Borrell declared in a post on X.



"We call for border crossings to be opened for immediate provision of humanitarian aid to civilians," he advised. "Action needed to prevent loss of more innocent lives."



In a significant and alarming escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israeli forces initiated a prolonged and intensive military campaign against the Gaza Strip during the previous weekend. This decisive action came in direct response to a military offensive launched by the Palestinian group Hamas within Israeli territories.



The conflict was set in motion when Hamas executed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-faceted surprise attack that encompassed a series of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel through various means, including land, sea, and air.



Hamas stated that their operation was a retaliatory response to what they perceived as provocations, primarily the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, further exacerbating the already volatile situation in the region.

