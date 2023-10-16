Challenges in attaining Fed's 2 percent inflation target continue

(MENAFN) In theory, achieving the Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation target might seem relatively straightforward. The primary culprits for high inflation are related to services and housing costs, while many other components are showing signs of easing. So, focusing on just these two areas might not be an overly challenging task compared to the broader price increases experienced in the summer of 2022.



However, in practice, it could prove to be more challenging than it appears. Prices in these two critical areas, such as rents and medical care services, have demonstrated more persistence compared to items like food, gas, or new and used cars, which tend to follow economic cycles.



Obtaining better control over housing and medical care costs might require measures that are less than desirable, such as a recession. According to Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at GlobalData TS Lombard, reaching the 2 percent inflation target won't happen magically.



Annual inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, dropped to 3.7 percent in September, or 4.1 percent when excluding volatile food and energy costs, which have been steadily increasing. While both figures still exceed the Fed's target, they represent progress compared to the period when headline inflation was above 9 percent.



While the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows some progress, it remains uneven. This is due to certain factors like declining used-vehicle prices and medical care services, although it is hindered by substantial increases in shelter costs (7.2 percent) and services (5.7 percent, excluding energy services).



Taking a closer look, the cost of shelter, including rent of shelter (7.2 percent), rent of primary residence (7.4 percent), and owners' equivalent rent (7.1 percent), which are crucial elements in CPI calculations indicating homeowners' perceived property values, have all risen. In September alone, owners' equivalent rent saw a 0.6 percent increase.



Without improvement in these areas, the Federal Reserve faces limited prospects of achieving its inflation target in the near future.

