Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Belfast in solidarity with Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a substantial assembly of pro-Palestinian demonstrators congregated in the heart of Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, to display their solidarity with the Palestinian people and articulate their apprehensions regarding the recent surge in Middle East conflict.



This demonstration encompassed a march along Royal Avenue, concluding with a series of impassioned speeches delivered at the Belfast City Hall. The event's duration extended to approximately two hours.



The demonstrators chanted slogans in opposition to Israel, and raised Palestinian flags and banners, with few of them reading: "You are not forgotten, you are not abandoned," "From river to the sea Palestine will be free," "Freedom for Palestine," "Sanctions on Israel," as well as "Stop Arming Israel."



"I am here to show solidarity with Palestinian people and their struggle with the apartheid," Finn, a demonstrator asking to be recognized by his first name only, informed a Turkish news agency.



"The latest developments made it clear that Israel has no interest in a peaceful resolution and what they are doing in Gaza and West Bank is a genocidal campaign," he declared.



"My message to the Palestinian people is that you are inspiring people from all around the world. Stay strong."



Mia, another participant in the event, emphasized her personal connection to the region through her Palestinian boyfriend. She highlighted the pressing requirement for peace, freedom, and the provision of essential necessities to the people of Gaza. They have been enduring continuous Israeli airstrikes and a blockade since the Hamas incursion on October 7.

