Somatostatin Analogs Market Revenue To Reach USD 10 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global somatostatin analogs market size is slated to expand at ~6% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 10 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 6 billion in the year 2022 rising cases of hormonal imbalances in women which is leading to issues, such as PCOS and PCOD are expected to drive the market growth. PCOS is estimated to affect approximately 4% and 20% of the global population.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) figures, around 116 million women which is nearly 3.4% worldwide are plagued by PCOS. In hyperinsulinaemic PCOS patients, octreotide, a long-acting somatostatin analogue, dramatically decreases insulin, integrated LH, LH pulse amplitude, and androgen concentrations.

Rising Prevalence of Acromegaly is to Boost the Growth of the Somatostatin Analogs Market

Acromegaly has an incidence of 28-137 cases per million people worldwide. Expanded hands and feet are a common symptom of acromegaly, and the condition can also produce gradual changes in the structure of the face, such as a protrusion lower jaw and brow, an expanded nose, thickened lips, and wider space between the teeth. Acromegaly and gigantism are rare pituitary gland illnesses characterized by growth hormone (GH) hypersecretion. The hypersecretion of GH is caused by a benign GH-secreting pituitary adenoma in 98% of cases of acromegaly and gigantism. Somatostatin analogs (SA) are commonly utilized in the surgical management of acromegaly, either as first-line therapy or as an additional treatment after surgery. These medications are typically employed as first-line therapy in individuals with macroadenomas or clinical problems that are serious enough to avert dangerous reactions during anesthesia.

Somatostatin Analogs Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Cases of Hormonal Tumors and Cancer is Expected to Boost the Market's Growth in North America

The somatostatin analogs market in the North America region is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecasted timeframe. Currently, there are around 17,000 people suffering from neuroendocrine tumors in the United States. Over the previous four decades, the incidence of NETs has gone up by nearly six times in the United States alone. Furthermore, each year, the percentage of pancreatic NETs diagnosed has increased. This is considered to be due in part to the fact that they are being discovered more frequently unintentionally when diagnostic procedures such as CT or MRI scans of the abdomen are performed for other causes.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

Growing Prevalence of PCOD is to Elevate Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific market for somatostatin analogs is estimated to have significant growth. In Chinese women, the total prevalence of PCOS was 10.01%. The prevalence rates of PCOS among Chinese females fluctuate by location; occurrence rates of PCOS in the eastern regions of 7.82% are substantially lower than those in the central of 14.24% and western of 13.35%. Moreover, PCOS affects around one in every five (20%) Indian women. If not treated promptly, the disorder might have major health consequences. These growing cases of PCOD are expected to increase the demand for somatostatin analogs in the region.

Somatostatin Analogs , Segmentation by Type



Octreotide

Lanreotide Pasireotide

Out of all, the octreotide segment is expected to garner the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth of the market is majorly attributed to growing cases of carcinoid tumors and vasoactive intestinal peptides. Carcinoid tumor incidence rates have increased dramatically during the last 25 years. Around 55% of the tumors were found in the digestive tract. Octreotide is a somatostatin analog that inhibits hormone synthesis. This helps to regulate the symptoms of carcinoid syndrome and slow the progression of the tumor.

Somatostatin Analogs , Segmentation by Application



Acromegaly Neuroendocrine

Somatostatin Analogs , Segmentation by End User



Hospital Pharmaceutical Companies

Rise in the number of hospitals providing personalized medicines and therapies is expected to boost the growth of the hospital segment and make it the largest contributing segment in the market. Somatostatin analogs are used in the treatment of various conditions, including neuroendocrine, Cushing's syndrome, acromegaly, and others. Their capacity to target specific receptors and pathways correlates nicely with personalized medicine ideas. Precision medicine is currently used by 29% of healthcare providers. Currently, about one-third of healthcare practitioners use precision medicine methods to improve patient care, with the majority focusing on cancer treatment.

Request for Customization of this Report @

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the somatostatin analogs market that are profiled by Research Nester are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Novartis AG, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ipsen Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Camurus AB, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Chiasma Inc., and Peptron, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Somatostatin Analogs Market



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has announced to sign the business agreement with Philogen S.p.A. to start the commercialization of specialty products, like Nidlegy, a brand of biopharmaceutical products for cancer. The business will be focussed mostly in the areas of Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Novartis AG has announced its intention the acquisition of Chinook Therapeutics, WA based pharmaceutical company in Seattle. This acquisition will drive the focus of the company in the development of innovative medicines and expand the business portfolio of its renal medicines, which also benefits the current product portfolio of the company.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.



Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market Forecast

Esketamine Nasal Spray Market Forecast

Bioresorbable Collagen Implant Market Forecast

Abrikossoff Tumor Treatment Market Forecast

Coronary Sinus Reducer Market Forecast

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Forecast

Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market Forecast

Medical Network Solution Market Forecast

Cellular Health Screening Market Forecast

BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market Forecast

Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Forecast

Pancreatic Cancer Market Forecast

Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) Market Forecast

Electron Microscopes Market Forecast Compression Therapy Market Forecast





Tags Somatostatin Analogs Market Octreotide Lanreotide Pasireotide Acromegaly Neuroendocrine Tumors Hospital Pharmaceutical Company Related Links