Food Starch Market Projected To Garner $29.1 Billion Revenue By 2026, And Rise At A CAGR Of 5.8%

The growth of the global food starch market is expected to be driven by expansion of the food processing and food service industries.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Food Starch Market by Raw Material (Maize, Wheat, and Others) Type (Modified Starch, Native Starch, and Sweeteners), and End User (Business to Business and Business to Consumer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global food starch market garnered $18.9 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $29.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in demand for high-quality food & beverages in terms of taste and nutritional content has been witnessed all across the globe. Consumers are shifting their preference from regular staple food to enhanced food products, which foster the demand for starch in the food & beverages industry.

Diversification of raw materials, demand for convenience foods, and expansion of F&B industry drive the global food starch market. However, availability of huge number of substitutes and surge in consumer awareness regarding side effects of starch rich diets hinder the market growth. On the other hand, expansion of resistant starch and growing popularity of clean label starch create new opportunities in coming years.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global food starch market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the expansion strategies adopted by various food & beverages companies in the region, cooperation from the regional governments, and rapid industrialization. North America held the second-highest share in terms of revenue with more than one-fourth of the total share in 2018, and will maintain its position by 2026.

Recent years have seen transition in food consuming habits of the population around the world. People are now becoming concern about the type of food they are consuming along with monitoring calorie and other vital nutrients. Starch is a high-calorie food product. Furthermore, essential nutrients such as protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals are missing from starches. In addition, starch breaks down into glucose, which is expected to increase sugar levels. A study by the Princeton University revealed that laboratory rats that consumed High-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) gained substantially more weight than rats fed table sugar. Such negative health effects of starch and its derivatives negatively impact the overall market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

The global food starch market is segmented into raw material, type, end user, and region. On the basis of raw material, the market is fragmented into maize, wheat, and others. By type, it is categorized into modified starch, native starch, and sweeteners. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into business to business and business to consumer. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Based on raw material, the maize segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global food starch market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to extensive use in packaged food & food processing industry and economical benefits in comparison to other modifier agents. However, the wheat segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

