Multimedia Plus Reveals Latest Survey Results: Retailers' Top Concerns For The Upcoming Holiday Season

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Multimedia Plus ( ), a leading training and communications technology company, has released its most recent survey results, offering insights into the pressing concerns and priorities of the retail and hospitality industries as they prepare for the holiday season. The survey conducted October 2nd – 12th 2023, collected responses from 111 senior executives in these sectors.Major Concerns for the Holiday SeasonAs the holiday season approaches, business leaders are facing a variety of challenges. According to the survey results, the top concerns for retailers and hospitality professionals are:.Inflation Impact: Over one-third of respondents (35.14%) expressed concerns about the impact of inflation on their businesses..Staffing and Wage Issues: Nearly 27.03% of participants indicated that staffing and wage issues are their primary concern, highlighting the ongoing importance of having a skilled and well-compensated workforce..Loss Prevention and Safety Issues: Approximately 14.41% of respondents are focused on loss prevention and safety concerns, reflecting the need to ensure the security of both employees and customers during the busy holiday season.Challenges in Staffing Up for the HolidaysWhen asked about the challenges they face in staffing up for the holiday season, the following issues were highlighted:.Recruiting: A significant 46.46% of respondents cited recruiting as their primary challenge in hiring seasonal associates..Onboarding New Associates: About 21.21% of participants identified onboarding new associates as a significant challenge, emphasizing the need for efficient training and integration processes.New Initiatives Planned for Q4Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, business leaders are planning various initiatives to navigate the holiday season effectively. These initiatives include:.New Employee Training & Communications: Nearly 47.56% of respondents are planning new initiatives focused on training and communications to ensure that their teams are well-prepared for the holiday rush..Task Management: Approximately 28.05% of respondents intend to implement task management solutions to streamline operations..Product Knowledge: Highlighting the importance of product knowledge, approximately 18.75% of participants are planning initiatives to enhance their teams' understanding of their products.Training Priorities for the Holiday Season and BeyondLeadership development and operations training continue to be the top training priorities for retailers and hospitality professionals during the holiday season. These priorities are consistent with their long-term goals as well. The survey revealed the following training priorities:.Operations Training: A substantial 33.75% of respondents highlighted operations training as their top priority for the holiday season..Leadership Development: Approximately 15.00% of participants are focused on leadership development initiatives, emphasizing the importance of effective leadership in delivering exceptional customer experiences.Looking ahead to 2024, leadership development and operations training remain essential, with 27.27% of respondents prioritizing operations training, 25.97% emphasizing leadership development and 19.48% citing Product Knowledge as their highest priority.David Harouche, CEO & CTO of Multimedia Plus, commented on the survey results, saying, "As the holiday season approaches, organizations are navigating various challenges, from staffing to training, while keeping a keen eye on economic factors. The survey underscores the importance of well-trained staff, even in challenging times, and the commitment to enhancing the customer experience."About Multimedia Plus:Multimedia Plus (MMP) empowers brands and their associates with the knowledge and tools they need to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Our INCITE platform ensures associates are experts in delivering on-brand experiences, increasing sales and customer loyalty. With its real-time information, communications, and customer engagement capabilities, INCITE is an invaluable tool for organizations across the retail, hospitality, and luxury industries. The company has a track record of conducting impactful surveys, including the Retail & Hospitality Impact Survey and Operational Procedures Still Searching for the New Normal.

