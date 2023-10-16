Spain secures place at Euro 2024, Scotland secures ticket to tournament

(MENAFN) Spain, a three-time European champion, secured their place at Euro 2024 with a 1-0 victory over Norway. The match, played in Oslo, saw Barcelona midfielder Gavi score the only goal early in the second half. This result not only secured Spain's qualification for next year's tournament in Germany but also propelled them to the top of Group A on goal difference.



Furthermore, the outcome had significant implications for Scotland, as it ensured their qualification for Euro 2024 as well. With Spain's victory, Scotland secured their ticket to the tournament, leaving Norway five points behind with one more match to play in the group next month. This double qualification adds to the excitement and anticipation of the upcoming European championship, with Spain and Scotland joining the growing list of qualified teams.

"I think today we were very good and in the end it bore fruit," stated Gavi. "(They were checking the goal) I think for (Alvaro) Morata being offside, I don't know if he was, but in the end they gave it and I'm happy for that."



In Group I, Switzerland found themselves facing a challenging situation as they took on Belarus. Despite initially taking the lead with a curled goal in St Gallen, courtesy of Xherdan Shaqiri, the Swiss team faced difficulties. Belarus managed to level the score through Max Ebong.



The match took an unexpected turn when Denis Polyakov nodded Belarus ahead at a corner. The visitors seemed poised for a surprising victory when Dmitri Antilevski struck a third goal in the 84th minute.



Switzerland was on the brink of a shocking defeat, but they orchestrated a last-minute comeback. Manuel Akanji tapped in a goal from a Shaqiri free-kick, igniting a revival for the hosts. Substitute Zeki Amdouni played a crucial role, rescuing Switzerland from an embarrassing loss with a 90th-minute equalizer.



Meanwhile, Romania enjoyed a more straightforward route to victory as they comfortably defeated Andorra with a commanding 4-0 scoreline. This outcome allowed Romania to move one point ahead in the group standings. However, Switzerland still has a game in hand due to the postponement of their Thursday match in Tel Aviv amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



In a match against the Faroe Islands, the Czech Republic secured a close 1-0 victory with Tomas Soucek converting a penalty in the 76th minute. This win elevated the Czech team to the second position in Group E, trailing behind Albania.



Poland encountered difficulties in their game as they had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Moldova in Warsaw. The Polish team currently holds the third spot in the group standings, although they have played one more match than the top two teams. Their upcoming match against the Czech Republic on November 17 is a must-win game for them.

