Palestinian leader refuses Gaza eviction

(MENAFN) In a phone conversation with United States President Joe Biden on Saturday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas emphatically opposed the removal of Gaza's inhabitants from their land, as confirmed by his office in an official statement. The call, outlined in a White House summary, saw Biden committing to support the Palestinian Authority's endeavors, which oversees the West Bank, in delivering vital humanitarian aid to Gaza, which is under the control of Hamas.



As per the summary, President Biden asserted that his administration has been actively collaborating with the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, and Israel to ensure the efficient distribution of humanitarian supplies to the civilian population in Gaza. However, it's important to note that Israel itself has declared its intent to withhold essential resources such as electricity, water, and food until the individuals taken hostage by Hamas during last Saturday's incident are safely returned.



During a separate meeting with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Amman, Abbas reiterated his strong opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. He cautioned the American diplomat that acquiescing to Israel's evacuation directive for northern Gaza would be tantamount to a "second Nakba." This reference draws parallels to the expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians from their land by force during the period from 1947 to 1948.



Additionally, on the same day, President Biden engaged in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the discussion, Biden affirmed a commitment to provide further material support to the Israel Defense Forces, emphasizing the necessity of unity and unwavering determination in pursuit of Israel's military objectives. In response, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from his American counterpart, as conveyed in a statement released by his office.



