QSE Is Diamond Sponsor For 'Made In Qatar 2023'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) have recently signed a diamond sponsorship agreement for the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar 2023' Exhibition.

The agreement was signed by Hussain Yosef Al Abdulghani, Director of Administrative & Finance Affairs at Qatar Chamber, and Fahad Al Mahmoud, Director of Finance & Public Services Department at QSE.

Held under the patronage of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition is organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI) from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

On this occasion, Qatar Chamber General Manager and Chairperson of the Exhibition's Technical Committee expressed his gratitude to the QSE for supporting the exhibition. He emphasized its vital role in the national economy by promoting sustainability and contributing to economic, social, and human development.

He also highlighted its active contribution to economic development and the facilitation of an attractive investment climate.

Al Sharqi emphasised the exhibition's role in promoting the national industry and fostering communication among businessmen and entrepreneurs in the industrial sector.

He expressed hope that the exhibition would significantly contribute to the further development of the industrial sector, especially in the SMEs.

For his part, Acting CEO of the QSE Abdulaziz Nasser Al Emadi expressed his pleasure that the QSE is a diamond sponsor of the 'Made in Qatar' expo, stressing the QSE's vital role in encouraging Qatari private companies to grow and develop into public shareholding companies that support the national economy.

Al Emadi said that the QSE launched the QE Venture Market (QEVM) in 2021 that provided a listing SMEs to assist them in accessing various financing solutions for growth, expansion, and funding of their activities. This initiative aims to enhance their position in both local and regional markets.