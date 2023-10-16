Drug Smuggling Attempt Thwarted At Syrian Border

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone successfully prevented an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances from Syrian territory.Border guards were alerted about the smuggling attempt and immediately closed off the area from which it was to be carried out. Upon searching the area, they found the drugs concealed inside a plastic shell, according to an official military source from the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army confirmed the incident.The source further emphasized that the army will use full force to protect the borders and citizens from any threats.