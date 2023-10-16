Drug Smuggling Attempt Thwarted At Syrian Border

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone successfully prevented an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances from Syrian territory.
Border guards were alerted about the smuggling attempt and immediately closed off the area from which it was to be carried out. Upon searching the area, they found the drugs concealed inside a plastic shell, according to an official military source from the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army confirmed the incident.
The source further emphasized that the army will use full force to protect the borders and citizens from any threats.
MENAFN16102023000117011021ID1107246512
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.