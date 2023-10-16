Jordan, Iraq Football Teams Battle For 3Rd Place In Jordan Int'l Quad Championship

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown as the national football teams of Jordan and Iraq gear up to battle for the third-place position in the Jordan International Quad Championship. The highly anticipated match will take place on Tuesday at the renowned Amman International Stadium, kicking off at 5:30 PM local time.Both teams have displayed remarkable skill and determination throughout the tournament, and this encounter promises to be a thrilling display of football prowess. Fans can expect a fiercely contested match as the players leave everything on the field in their quest for victory and a place on the tournament's podium.In a simultaneous event at 9:00 PM, the same stadium will witness the tournament's grand finale, featuring a clash between the national teams of Qatar and Iran. The championship title hangs in the balance as these formidable teams vie for glory in what is expected to be a captivating contest.This friendly quadrangular championship serves as valuable preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, adding an extra layer of significance to each match. The participating teams are eager to fine-tune their strategies and showcase their talent, setting the stage for an exciting and closely contested tournament.