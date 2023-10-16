Qatar Pavilion At Expo '23 Doha Offers Rich Interactive Agricultural Journey

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha allows visitors the opportunity to embark on a rich interactive journey, introducing them to the world of agriculture and environmental sustainability.

Pavilion chief Faisal Al-Hajri told KUNA that the pavilion, shaped after Ras Abrouq, is comprised of five main areas; environmental awareness, sustainability, transition from deforestation to greener future, modern agriculture, as well as technology and innovation.

The pavilion, expounded Al-Hajri, also includes an expansive outer green space, housing various plants native to Qatar.

Visitors can go up to the second floor and enjoy a scenic view of the other pavilions as well as the Qatari coasts, and could also witness local folk dance known as Al-Ardha.

The Pavilion seeks to convey the significance of the Expo theme "Green Desert .. Better Environment" to visitors, and translate such themes into reality.

Expo Doha aligns with Qatar Vision 2030, he pointed out, saying the vision is a roadmap towards a society capable of achieving sustainable development.

It was inaugurated on October 2nd under the patronage and attendance of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Expo, held for the first time in the Middle East, sets out to shed light on challenges facing countries with large deserts and examines innovative solutions. (end)

