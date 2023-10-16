US official affirms dedication to relocating residents of Gaza to secure areas

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, emphasized the U.S. commitment to relocating residents of Gaza to secure areas in an interview with a US-based news agency on Sunday.



He further stated that Washington is actively engaged in ensuring that the people of Gaza have access to essential provisions such as food, water, medicine, and shelter, and that they are safeguarded from the escalating hostilities and any potential ground operation that may unfold.



"We're focused right now on getting them to safe areas, not in the north of Gaza, but down in the south of Gaza," declared the senior US official.



Sullivan mentioned that the United States is currently engaged in discussions with Israeli authorities regarding their strategies for deploying ground forces within Gaza.



"It's not for me to say what their timetable is," Sullivan stated.



When asked about the escalating threat from Iran in the region, Sullivan clarified that the United States does not possess fresh, specific intelligence indicating that the threat has evolved or changed compared to the previous day.



"The threat yesterday was real. The threat today is real. There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north, and of course of Iran's involvement – that is a risk," noted Sullivan.



"We have means of communicating privately with Iran. And we have availed ourselves of those means over the past few days to make clear privately that which we have said publicly," he further mentioned.

MENAFN16102023000045015839ID1107246509