Louvre, Versailles evacuated due to bomb threats

(MENAFN) On Saturday, France's iconic Louvre museum and the historic Versailles palace were evacuated, and access was restricted by police following bomb threats, confirmed by local authorities. This security measure was implemented as France remains on high alert after a stabbing incident by a suspected Islamic radical at a school in Arras.



In response to written bomb threats received by the Louvre, Paris police ordered the evacuation of tourists from the museum premises, including the underground shopping center below. Both areas were swiftly cordoned off and subjected to thorough police searches. The museum's communication service affirmed that no injuries were reported, and no actual incident occurred during the evacuation.



Similarly, tourists were instructed to leave the Versailles palace, and both the palace and its extensive gardens were subjected to meticulous searches, according to a statement from a national police spokesperson.



These evacuations come in the wake of France elevating its terror alert to the highest level, prompted by a stabbing spree at a school in Arras. The assailant, identified as Mohammed Moguchkov, was a Chechen Muslim and former student who was suspected of radicalization.



Alarmingly, Moguchkov was already on the government's watchlist and was under both physical and electronic surveillance when he launched the attack. Tragically, a French teacher lost his life after being stabbed in the throat and chest, while a security guard sustained critical injuries. Additionally, another teacher and a janitor suffered less severe injuries.



It was revealed that Moguchkov's family had faced expulsion from France years prior, but a last-minute appeal allowed them to remain and relocate to Arras. These recent incidents highlight the pressing need for heightened vigilance and security measures to ensure the safety of public spaces and institutions in France during this period of increased threat perception.





