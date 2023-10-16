Mr. Sajjid Mitha Conferred With An Honorary Doctorate And Academic Position Of Special Professor By UIPM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mr. Sajjid Mitha, Founder & CEO, Polymerupdate has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate and an academic position of Special Professor by the Universal Institute of Professional Management (UIPM). He was bestowed with the honours at a glittering and well attended ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand on October 14, 2023.



“This is indeed a momentous occasion. I feel deeply honoured to receive this recognition from such an esteemed and well recognised institution. Polymerupdate was founded by me nearly 25 years ago and it has since grown to become a globally respected and credible market intelligence platform for the world's petrochemical industry. Over the years, we have expanded our presence across 75 countries, committing ourselves to several key focus areas concerning the polymer industry. As part of our endeavour to upskill young graduates and working professionals we have certified 1000s in polymer science and interdisciplinary areas through distance education courses carefully curated by the Polymerupdate Academy faculty. Through our RACE conferences brand, our focus has been to foster meaningful discussions and debates among various stakeholders across the value chain while helping formulate best practices to build a sustainable future. With UIPM, we will strive to collaborate effectively to roll out industry-specific distance learning programs and online courses to build a robust talent pool for not only the world's petrochemical industry but across other sectors too while stressing on promoting key and meaninful sustainability initiatives,“ stated Mr. Mitha.



About Polymerupdate : Polymerupdate has been Asia's #1 market intelligence company in the petrochemical space for the past 20 years The company provides business critical industry news and price assessments which are used as benchmarks for contract settlements in many parts of South Asia, South East Asia and the Middle East.



Polymerupdate hosts industry-leading conferences under the brand name RACE (Recycling And the Circular Economy) and has a training division under the Polymerupdate Academy brand label. Additionally, The Polymerupdate Club (TPC) provides a networking platform for professionals in the polymer industry to connect, interact and collaborate, fostering a strong sense of community within the industry. SIPL is the IT Services division of the company.



About UIPM : The Universal Institute of Professional Management (UIPM) began operations over 30 years ago in Helsinki, Finland, as the first research centre of the United Nations University. Today it is a unique blend of think tank, research institute, and UN agency – providing a range of services from policy advice to governments as well as freely available original research.

