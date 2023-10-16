OYO Launches 60% Festive Discount For Indian Tourists Visiting Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 16, 2023, New Delhi: Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced up to 60% discount for Indian tourists planning to travel to Dubai during the festive period. They can book their stay in OYO properties across Dubai. OYO has a network of more than 130 properties including OYO Smart and OYO Homes in Dubai located in key regions such as Marina, Business Bay, Jabel Ali, Sports City and Discovery Garden.



Most of these properties belong to OYO Homes category that offers a combination of modern-day luxury combined with budgetary sensibilities. OYO Homes are ideal for families and groups looking to unwind and relax at premium stays for affordable prices. They are fully furnished and equipped with all modern amenities and facilities like gym, pool, etc. These properties also come with ample living room space, making them a preferred choice for a relaxing vacation.



The festive discount offer for Indian tourists will be available from October 11-31, 2023 and guests could book their stay in OYO properties in Dubai until December 31, 2023. They can avail the discount by logging in to OYO app, select the city and choose eligible property. They should select from the coupon codes OYOSPLDEAL and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button.



The scheme is aligned with Dubai's focus on attracting more visitors from India including emerging metros such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar and Chandigarh.



Dubai, with its world-class attractions, luxury shopping, and stunning landscapes, has been a dream destination for many Indian tourists. It has the worlds highest building (the Burj Khalifa), the worlds largest artificial island (the Palm Jumeirah) and the worlds biggest mall (Dubai Mall). Dubai has also evolved into a haven for food enthusiasts, offering everything from unique coffee shops to exclusive bean-to-bar chocolate boutiques.



A report by the Department of Economy and Tourism of Dubai says that India is the top source country for overseas travelers. An estimated 46 lakh international overnight visitors traveled to Dubai in the first quarter of 2023, compared to approximately 39 lakh tourists during the same period in 2022. India emerged as the largest source market for overseas tourists with approximately 8 lakh tourists followed closely by Russia (4.70 lakh), United Kingdom (3.90 lakh) and Saudi Arabia (3.50 lakh).



Speaking on OYOs special price scheme for Indian tourists, Karan Ashok, Head, OYO Middle East said We are excited to host our guests from India this festive season. OYO's festive season discount scheme for Dubai is available for a limited time. With our discounts, flexible booking options, and complimentary services, we aim to ensure that every traveler from India has a memorable experience in Dubai.



OYO website and app offer accessibility to OYO hotels at competitive prices, quality accommodation, ease of use of OYO app, personalization, and flexibility of the OYO platform. Guests can also resolve their queries quickly with OYOs 24*7 chatbot - Yo! Chat. OYO also helps ensure great experience for guests, with automated tools such as AI chatbots to quickly resolve customer queries, loyalty programs and easy refunds when needed.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Aayush Ale

Email :

Mobile:- +91-9871271735