Accor Expands Portfolio In India With Signing Of Grand Mercure Amritsar Airport Road

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, India - The highly anticipated property will feature 100 elegantly appointed rooms, including five spacious suites and two distinctive food and beverage outlets designed to delight the palate. Key facilities include an expansive 800+ sqm banquet, a world-class spa and fitness Centre, and a rejuvenating swimming pool. With ample parking and contactless check-in, guests can expect a smooth, hassle-free stay.



The property is set to elevate the city's hospitality scene to a new level of sophistication and is poised to deliver an exceptional and unparalleled guest experience. Located in the heart of Amritsar, a city celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and the iconic Golden Temple, the Grand Mercure aims to be a symbol of elegance and comfort. Travelers visiting this vibrant and historically significant city can anticipate a world-class accommodation option that seamlessly combines Accor's modernity with the timeless charm of local Amritsar.



Aniruddh Kumar, Vice President of Development, India & South Asia at Accor expressed his enthusiasm for this significant development, "This project marks the debut of the first Grand Mercure in the iconic city of Amritsar, which consistently attracts millions of visitors year-round, drawn by its vibrant blend of cuisine, culture, and business opportunities. This venture underscores our shared commitment to nurturing the hospitality sector's growth in Amritsar, by ensuring guests will be treated to an exceptional array of experiences, in line with our global legacy."



Sanjeev and Kirti Chadha, Partner of R. V. Enterprises, mentioned they are thrilled to partner with Accor on this spectacular project. "Every Grand Mercure property invites guests to experience and celebrate the region's unique cuisine, ceremonies and cultural elements. The hotel will therefore herald a new chapter for Amritsar, a city known for its rich heritage and warm hospitality."



The landmark property is being developed by R. V. Enterprises, synonymous with excellence in real estate, food processing, and Punjab's agro-retail industry.





ABOUT ACCOR



Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,400 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. .





ABOUT GRAND MERCURE



Grand Mercure Hotels & Resorts tempts travelers with a charming and inviting hotel experience that appeals to their imagination and insatiable sense of discovery. With its debut in Asia Pacific nearly 20 years ago, the Grand Mercure network consists of more than 55 hotels that embrace cultural tradition, locally influenced cuisine and inspired artistic expression. Flagship hotels include Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall in India, Grand Mercure Belem Do Para in Brazil and Grand Mercure Rio de Janeiro Riocentro in Brazil. Grand Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

