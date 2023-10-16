UN cautions of impending mass ethnic cleansing in Gaza

(MENAFN) United Nations human rights experts have sounded an alarm, cautioning that Palestinians in Gaza are on the brink of facing a large-scale ethnic cleansing. This dire warning comes in the wake of Israel's directive for half of the densely populated strip's population to evacuate, amid sustained aerial bombardment and rapidly depleting resources on the ground. United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese asserted that Israel's assertion of self-defense serves to rationalize what could amount to ethnic cleansing, emphasizing that similar actions have been taken under the cover of war in the past.



Albanese pointed out that Israel has previously executed mass ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, a grim historical reality that cannot be overlooked. She drew parallels to the Nakba of 1948 and the Naksa of 1967, events which resulted in the mass expulsion of over a million Palestinians from their homes and lands. Alarmingly, she indicated that the current situation in Gaza could potentially unfold on an even larger scale. Albanese urged the international community to take decisive action to prevent history from repeating itself.



The United Nation's agency responsible for Palestinian refugees raised a distressing concern, stating that their shelters in Gaza are no longer considered safe. Furthermore, they highlighted the precarious situation of the strip's 2.3 million residents, who are rapidly running out of essential resources such as water. The crisis has been exacerbated by Israel's decision to cut off electricity to Gaza following last Saturday's attack by Hamas, compounding the already dire humanitarian conditions in the territory.



On Friday, the United Nations issued a stark warning regarding Israel's evacuation order targeting the 1.1 million Palestinians residing in northern Gaza. This directive, if enforced, is predicted to lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, effectively condemning the sick and hospitalized to what amounts to a certain "death sentence." The healthcare system is already on the brink of collapse, with several medical facilities having been targeted and damaged in bombings. This perilous situation underscores the urgent need for immediate intervention and a concerted effort to safeguard the lives and well-being of the population in Gaza.



