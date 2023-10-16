Shelling Of Donetsk Region: Enemy Injures Four Civilians Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on October 15, Russian troops injured four residents of the Donetsk region.
The acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ihor Moroz, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On October 15, Russians injured four residents of Donetsk region: two in Hannivka, one in Netailove and Verkhnokamyanske," he said.
As Moroz emphasized, these numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, in the Donetsk region, a forced evacuation may be announced in the near future for families with children from the Toretsk and Marinka communities.
