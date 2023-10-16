Shelling Of Donetsk Region: Enemy Injures Four Civilians Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on October 15, Russian troops injured four residents of the Donetsk region.

The acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ihor Moroz, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On October 15, Russians injured four residents of Donetsk region: two in Hannivka, one in Netailove and Verkhnokamyanske," he said.

Two civilians killed in Russia's shelling ofregion

As Moroz emphasized, these numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, in the Donetsk region, a forced evacuation may be announced in the near future for families with children from the Toretsk and Marinka communities.